Axsome's second sleep disorder drug does well in Phase III trial

New York-based Axsome Therapeutics (Nasdaq: AXSM) has announced positive results from the Phase III SYMPHONY trial of reboxetine.

Dubbed AXS-12, the candidate is a norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor and cortical dopamine modulator in development for the treatment of narcolepsy.

The study met the primary endpoint and significantly reduced the frequency of cataplexy attacks as compared to placebo.