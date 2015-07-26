Batch of EMA/CHMP recommendations, including Intuniv

The European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has recommended granting a marketing authorization for Ireland-headquartered Shire’s (LSE: SHP) Intuniv (guanfacine) to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in children and adolescents aged six to 17 years old for whom stimulants, another type of ADHD medicines, are not suitable or tolerated or have shown to be ineffective.
In its scientific opinion, the CHMP stressed that Intuniv, like other medicines authorized for the treatment of ADHD, must only be used as part of a comprehensive treatment program typically incorporating psychological, educational and social measures. The CHMP also recommended that treatment with Intuniv must be initiated under the supervision of an appropriate specialist in childhood and/or adolescent behavioural disorders.
Intuniv is the first treatment for ADHD in the European Union to be recommended through the centralized authorisation procedure. The drug is already approved and marketed, and lost its patent protection in its biggest market, the USA, last year, leading to a second-quarter 91% decline to $9.5 million year on year as a result of generic competition.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze