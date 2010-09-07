Bausch & Lomb moves to acquire Miochol-E from Novartis as required by US competition authority

In order to comply with US anti-trust requirements imposed by the Federal Trade Commission to complete its purchase of eye-care specialist Alcon (ACL), Swiss drug major Novartis (NOVN.VX, NVS) was told it had to make certain divestments (The Pharma Letter August 17), one of which was to sell its ophthalmic drug Miochol-E to Bausch & Lomb (NYSE: BOL), a competitor in the eye-care sector.
B&L says that it has concluded its acquisition of a portion of the assets and intellectual property for Miochol-E from affiliates of Novartis for the USA, Canada, Australia and Korea, along with various other markets outside the European Economic Area (EEA), and intends to complete the acquisition of the remaining assets and intellectual property upon the necessary regulatory clearance by the European Commission. The companies have not disclosed financial purchase terms.
'Miochol-E adds further diversity to our extensive ophthalmic pharmaceuticals portfolio. We're glad patients will continue to benefit from this broadly known product,' said Brent Saunders, chief executive of Bausch & Lomb.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze