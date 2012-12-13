Bausch & Lomb said to be on the block for $10 billion

Privately-held eyecare specialist Bausch & Lomb has reportedly been put up for sale by private equity company Warburg Pincus with a $10 billion price tag.

A Bloomberg report says that Warburg Pincus, which acquired the business in 2007, has appointed Goldman Sachs to help it find a buyer, although Bausch & Lomb's owner is also said to be considering an initial public offering (IPO) for the business.

The private equity firm acquired the 160-year-old eyecare specialist in 2007 in a $3.7 billion deal, when the company was dealing with falling sales and litigation over injuries caused by one of its eyecare products.