Bavarian Nordic signs additional vaccine contracts in response to monkeypox outbreak

Having already shot up dramatically on the disclosure of previous orders, shares of Denmark’s Bavarian Nordic (OMX: BAVA) rose a further 6.2% to 217.00 kroner on Monday, after it announced the signing of a number of supply contracts with undisclosed countries for the company’s smallpox vaccine, Imvanex, with the aim to ensure sufficient supply to meet the requirements for vaccinating individuals at risk for monkeypox in the short to medium term.
The vaccine is approved for use against monkeypox by the US Food and Drug Administration under the trade name Jynneos, and by Health Canada as the only vaccine having obtained regulatory approval for this indication in any territory. The vaccine has official European approval for smallpox, although doctors can prescribe it off-label for monkeypox.
While the terms of the agreements remain undisclosed, the sum of these orders will positively impact the company’s financial guidance for 2022 as explained below.
