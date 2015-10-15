Monday 29 September 2025

Baxalta’s hemophilia A drug Obizur gains approval in Canada

Pharmaceutical
15 October 2015

US pharma company Baxalta (NYSE: BXLT) says that medicines regulator Health Canada has approved its Obizur (antihemophilic Factor [recombinant], porcine sequence) for the treatment of bleeding episodes in patients with acquired hemophilia A caused by autoantibodies to coagulation Factor VIII (FVIII), a very rare and life-threatening acute bleeding disorder.

Obizur is the first recombinant porcine sequence FVIII treatment available for patients with acquired hemophilia A, specifically designed to enable physicians to monitor treatment response by measuring FVIII activity levels in addition to clinical assessments, says Baxalta, which is a spinout from Baxter International that completed on July 1, 2015.

“The approval of Obizur in Canada provides physicians with an important new and effective treatment for acquired hemophilia A," said Jean St-Louis, hematologist at Hôpital Maisonneuve-Rosemont and associate professor at Université de Montréal, Canada, adding: "This is a very challenging condition to treat and as an investigator in the clinical study, I had the opportunity to see the positive impact that Obizur can have for patients and their treating team.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze