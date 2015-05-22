Saturday 8 November 2025

Baxter BioScience files for primary immunodeficiency product approval in Europe

Pharmaceutical
22 May 2015
baxter-international

US health care product company Baxter International (NYSE: BAX) has submitted a marketing authorization application (MAA) to 17 competent authorities in Europe following the decentralized procedure (DCP) for approval of its investigational 20% concentration subcutaneous immune globulin (IGSC) treatment for primary immunodeficiencies (PI, a group of disorders in which part of the body's immune system is missing or does not function properly).

The firm’s Baxter BioScience unit is advancing the 20% treatment as part of its efforts to expand the primary immunodeficiency treatment portfolio to address patient needs.

''The data we’ve collected on our investigational 20 percent treatment support its potential role as a valuable alternative to other conventional IGSC products for patients with immunodeficiency disorders and have formed the basis of our regulatory submission in Europe,'' said John Orloff, vice president and global head of R&D for Baxter BioScience, adding: ''As we build on our legacy of innovation in the interest of patients worldwide, we aim to identify and address priorities for our patient communities around the world. We are confident that this product will support these efforts and enhance the value of our immunology portfolio to the PI community.''

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze