Baxter pays $380 million to acquire drug delivery firm Baxa

USA-based Baxter International (NYSE: BAX) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Baxa Corp, a privately held company based in Englewood, Colorado, with additional operations in Florida and the UK, for a total upfront sum of $380 million.
Baxa develops pharmacy technology that enhances the efficiency and safety of oral and IV dose preparation and delivery. The addition of Baxa’s product lines will complement Baxter’s portfolio of nutrition products and drug delivery systems and supports patient safety.
“With these new offerings, Baxter will be able to provide a comprehensive solution to fulfill the majority of patients’ nutritional requirements and increase efficiency in the pharmacy,” said Robert Davis, president of Baxter’s Medical Products business, noting that “bringing this expertise together with Baxter’s commercial capabilities and global reach will enable us to continue to meet our customers' evolving needs and extend our position in IV nutrition and fluid delivery.”
