Thursday 20 November 2025

Baxter shares dip as Alzheimer's drug fails to meet Ph III endpoints

Pharmaceutical
8 May 2013

Shares of US drugmaker Baxter International (NYSE: BAX) fell 2.5% to $68.58 in New York trading on May 7, having fallen as much as 3.3% in the morning, after it said that the Phase III clinical study of immunoglobulin (IG), Gammagard, did not meet its co-primary endpoints of reducing cognitive decline and preserving functional abilities in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease, marking another disappointment in finding improved treatment of the condition.

Top-line analyses from the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-center trial found that, after 18 months of treatment, patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease taking Baxter's IG treatment at either the 400mg/kg or the 200mg/kg dose did not demonstrate a statistically significant difference in the rate of cognitive decline compared to placebo (mean 7.4 in the 400mg/kg group, 8.9 in the 200mg/kg group, and 8.4 in the placebo group). Results also did not indicate a statistically significant change in functional ability as compared to placebo (mean -11.4 in the 400mg/kg group, -12.4 in the 200mg/kg group, and -11.4 in the placebo group).

While the study was not powered to show statistical significance among the sub-groups, in the pre-specified sub-group analysis, the 400mg/kg treatment arm showed a positive, numerical difference in change from baseline versus placebo in cognition as measured by the Alzheimer’s Disease Assessment Scale – Cognitive Subscale (ADAS-Cog) and Modified Mini-Mental State (3MS) Examination among both moderate patients and carriers of the ApoE4 genetic marker. These differences ranged between 16% and 29%.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Bayer opens Beijing innovation hub for China-discovered medicines
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze