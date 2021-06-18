Bayer allergy treatment switches from Rx to OTC

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved a switch from prescription to over-the-counter (OTC) status for an allergy med produced by Bayer (BAYN: DE).

An infrequently used regulatory pathway, there are only 106 ingredients, indications, or dosage strengths which have made the switch since 1976, equating to around 700 OTC products available in the USA.

The latest addition is Astepro Allergy (azelastine), which will be available for temporary relief of nasal congestion, runny nose, sneezing and itchy nose due to hay fever or other upper respiratory allergies.