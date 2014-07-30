Bayer’s 2nd-qtr earnings hit by currency, missing expectations

Germany’s pharma and life sciences major Bayer (BAYN: DE) posted a solid set of second-quarter 2014 financial results this morning but, largely due to the strength of the euro, came in below analysts’ expectations. Nevertheless, the firm’s shares moved 2.3% higher to 101.75 euros in early trading.
Bayer’s group turnover for the quarter increased 0.9% to 10.46 billion euros ($14.05 billion), missing the average estimate of 10.6 billion euros, despite a strong showing from the company’s news drugs. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and special items (EBITDA) rose 1% 2.22 billion euros, falling short of the 2.3-billion-euro average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.
Second-quarter net profit increased 14% to 953 million euros, helped by robust demand for its latest drugs and crop protection products. Adjusted for currency swings and changes in Bayer's portfolio of drug and chemical assets, revenue rose 6.3%.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze