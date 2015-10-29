Bayer’s 3rd-qtr sales miss, but earnings beat estimates

Germany’s largest drugmaker Bayer (BAYN: DE) this morning posted third-quarter 2015 financials, showing that revenue rose 10.7% to 11.04 billion euros ($12.18 billion). However, this missed analysts’ forecasts of 11.24 billion, but the company’s share moved 1.73% higher to 120.65 euros by mid-morning trading.

Sales of the Bayer Healthcare unit increased 19% to 5.65 billion euros. Revenues at the crop sciences business increased 9.5% to 2.11 billion euros.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), and excluding some costs, advanced 28% to 2.52 billion euros, exceeding the 2.26 billion-euro average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. EBITDA before special items for HealthCare improved by 22.6% to 1.68 billion euros.