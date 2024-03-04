Bayer to commercialize BridgeBio’s acoramidis for ATTR-CM in Europe

California’s BridgeBio Pharma (Nasdaq: BBIO) and German life sciences company Bayer (BAYN: DE) have announced a collaboration.
The deal will see BridgeBio grant Bayer an exclusive license to commercialize acoramidis for transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) in Europe.
"This partnership leverages Bayer’s established European cardiovascular infrastructure"In exchange, BridgeBio will receive up to $310 million comprising of upfront and near-term milestone payments, as well as additional undisclosed sales milestones.
