Bayer to commercialize BridgeBio’s acoramidis for ATTR-CM in Europe

Pharmaceutical
4 March 2024
California’s BridgeBio Pharma (Nasdaq: BBIO) and German life sciences company Bayer (BAYN: DE) have announced a collaboration.

The deal will see BridgeBio grant Bayer an exclusive license to commercialize acoramidis for transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) in Europe.

"This partnership leverages Bayer’s established European cardiovascular infrastructure"In exchange, BridgeBio will receive up to $310 million comprising of upfront and near-term milestone payments, as well as additional undisclosed sales milestones.

