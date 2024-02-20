Bayer to slash dividend policy to reduce debt

German pharma and crop sciences major Bayer (BAYN: DE) plans to amend its dividend policy to pay out the legally required minimum for three years.

This follows a review of the company’s capital allocation priorities to reduce debt. This change would result in a dividend of 0.11 euros per share for fiscal year 2023.

This compares with 2.40 euros a year earlier, and expectations for a dividend of 1.92 euros, according to a consensus published on its website.