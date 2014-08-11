Belgian pharma trade body issues recommendations on domestic drug shortages

Belgium’s pharmaceutical trade body, pharma.be, has issued a conclusion of its report on the shortage and unavailability of drugs in the Belgian market.

While acknowledging that manufacturing standards often mean temporary production and supply issues, pharma.be has highlighted the free circulation of goods within the European Union as a source of drug shortages in Belgium itself.

The statement is the conclusion of a report commissioned last year by pharma.be, the Belgian Pharmaceutical Association, the National Association of Wholesale Distributors and the Belgian Cooperative Pharmacists’ Bureau. The report examined 33 products under quota and experiencing supply issues, and found that, while companies make the appropriate number of drugs for the Belgian market, the drugs are not always available in the right place. It concluded that it is the responsibility of all levels of the supply chain to ensure that sufficient product is available for Belgian patients.