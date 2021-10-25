Belgium holds key position in European pharma sector, say pharma.be

pharma.be, the umbrella organization of 125 innovative pharmaceutical companies active in Belgium, has published a brochure: "The Belgian biopharmaceutical sector, a pioneer in the competitive European biopharmaceutical landscape."
The latest figures illustrate the strong position of the Belgian pharmaceutical industry in Europe. This became even more evident during the health crisis we have been going through in recent months. Biopharmaceutical companies have made an unprecedented effort to find solutions to fight Covid-19 and have risen to the challenge of researching, manufacturing and distributing innovative patient solutions.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze