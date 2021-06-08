Saturday 8 November 2025

Better access to Xtandi for UK prostate cancer patients

Pharmaceutical
8 June 2021
astellas_big

Japanese drugmaker Astellas Pharma (TYO: 4503) has secured an additional positive reimbursement decision for Xtandi (enzalutamide) in the UK.

The Final Appraisal Determination by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) means that eligible men with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC) will be able to access the therapy through the British national healthcare system.

The Pfizer-partnered (NYSE: PFE) therapy is one of the top-selling pharmaceutical products in the world, bringing in over $4 billion in sales in 2020, well ahead of rival prostate cancer option Erleada (apalutamide), from Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).

