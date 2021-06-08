Better access to Xtandi for UK prostate cancer patients

Japanese drugmaker Astellas Pharma (TYO: 4503) has secured an additional positive reimbursement decision for Xtandi (enzalutamide) in the UK.
The Final Appraisal Determination by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) means that eligible men with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC) will be able to access the therapy through the British national healthcare system.
The Pfizer-partnered (NYSE: PFE) therapy is one of the top-selling pharmaceutical products in the world, bringing in over $4 billion in sales in 2020, well ahead of rival prostate cancer option Erleada (apalutamide), from Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze