Wednesday 19 November 2025

Big investment in BTK blockers on the line for Sanofi

Pharmaceutical
13 October 2021
research_big

Tolebrutinib, an investigational oral Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor under development by Sanofi (Euronext: SAN), has shown favorable levels of tolerability in a Phase IIb trial.

In research presented at the annual congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS), the French company outlined data from a long-term extension study enrolling people with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS).

After 48 weeks, tolebrutinib reduced disease activity according to MRI scans. On the safety side, data showed continued favorable tolerability, with no new adverse events.

Study investigator Anthony Traboulsee explained: “Results showed favorable safety and efficacy for tolebrutinib, and nearly all patients remained enrolled at the one-year mark of the long-term extension study.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
MSF wants Sanofi to transfer abandoned mRNA vaccine know-how to WHO hub
1 October 2021
Biotechnology
Sanofi shares suffer on rilzabrutinib setback
9 September 2021
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight - week to December 3, 2021
5 December 2021
Biotechnology
Sanofi enters deal with ABL Bio on pre-clinical Parkinson's candidate
13 January 2022


Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Bayer opens Beijing innovation hub for China-discovered medicines
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze