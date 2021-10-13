Big investment in BTK blockers on the line for Sanofi

Tolebrutinib, an investigational oral Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor under development by Sanofi (Euronext: SAN), has shown favorable levels of tolerability in a Phase IIb trial.
In research presented at the annual congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS), the French company outlined data from a long-term extension study enrolling people with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS).
After 48 weeks, tolebrutinib reduced disease activity according to MRI scans. On the safety side, data showed continued favorable tolerability, with no new adverse events.
Study investigator Anthony Traboulsee explained: “Results showed favorable safety and efficacy for tolebrutinib, and nearly all patients remained enrolled at the one-year mark of the long-term extension study.”
