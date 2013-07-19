Biogen Idec's marketing applications for MS drug Plegridy accepted for review in USA and EU

US biotech firm Biogen Idec (Nasdaq: BIIB) says that its marketing applications for Plegridy (peginterferon beta-1a), the company’s pegylated subcutaneous injectable candidate for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS), have been accepted for review in the USA and European Union.
The US Food and Drug Administration has accepted the company’s Biologics License Application (BLA) for marketing approval of the drug in the USA and granted it a standard review time. The Marketing Authorization Application was also validated by the European Medicines Agency.
The company said the regulatory applications included one-year results from the two-year global Phase III ADVANCE study ( The Pharma Letter March 20). The data demonstrated that Plegridy met all primary and secondary endpoints by significantly reducing disease activity including relapses, disability progression and brain lesions compared to placebo, and showed favorable safety and tolerability profiles at one year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze