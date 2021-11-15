Wednesday 19 November 2025

Bioglan and STADA partner to meet rising demand for Parkinson's treatment

Pharmaceutical
15 November 2021
stada-location-big

Bioglan, the Swedish subsidiary of the Spanish pharmaceutical company Reig Jofre (BME: RJF), and Germany’s STADA Arzneimittel (SAZ: Xetra) have signed an agreement to expand the production capacity for manufacturing Lecigon (levodopa/carbidopa/entacapone), a medicine used for the treatment of advanced Parkinson’s disease.

Since the launch of the pump-based combination medicine in 2020, Bioglan has already delivered around 250,000 doses via 100 batches, thereby meeting patient need for Lecigon in the initial launch countries. To meet the increasing demand for the therapy as STADA introduces Lecigon in further European countries over the coming months, the partners have agreed to build a new factory in Malmö, Sweden. Investment in this expansion that adds a sixth semi-solid production line at the site amounts to more than 3 million euros ($3.4 million).

Lecigon is a patented pharmaceutical gel formulation containing a combination of levodopa/carbidopa and entacapone in a 47ml pre-filled cartridge for continuous infusion into the small intestine through a discreet, lightweight and wearable pump that weighs 134 grams. The Crono LECIG Pump is currently prescribed for patients with late-stage Parkinson’s disease who are experiencing debilitating motor symptoms that can no longer be controlled by oral medication.

