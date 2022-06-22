Biological E has place in India's COVID-19 vaccine market following Corbevax' approval

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) recently approved Biological E’s Corbevax vaccine as the first heterogeneous COVID-19 booster vaccine in India for adults above 18 years who have received two shots of Covaxin or Covishield. Corbevax has the added advantage of scalability and thermostability, making it suitable for deployment in low-resource settings, says GlobalData.

The data and analytics company notes that Biological E has now carved out its place in the COVID-19 vaccine market due to its capacity to produce over a 100 million monthly doses.

In April 2022, DCGI approved Corbevax for children aged 5-12 years after already being used to vaccinate children aged 12-14 years. The current COVID-19 vaccine market in India is dominated by the Serum Institute of India and AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. Covishield accounts for nearly 78% of all vaccine dosages administered. So far, Indians were vaccinated only with homologous shots.