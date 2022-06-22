Saturday 8 November 2025

Biological E has place in India's COVID-19 vaccine market following Corbevax' approval

Pharmaceutical
22 June 2022
coronavirus_structure_large

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) recently approved Biological E’s Corbevax vaccine as the first heterogeneous COVID-19 booster vaccine in India for adults above 18 years who have received two shots of Covaxin or Covishield. Corbevax has the added advantage of scalability and thermostability, making it suitable for deployment in low-resource settings, says GlobalData.

The data and analytics company notes that Biological E has now carved out its place in the COVID-19 vaccine market due to its capacity to produce over a 100 million monthly doses.

In April 2022, DCGI approved Corbevax for children aged 5-12 years after already being used to vaccinate children aged 12-14 years. The current COVID-19 vaccine market in India is dominated by the Serum Institute of India and AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. Covishield accounts for nearly 78% of all vaccine dosages administered. So far, Indians were vaccinated only with homologous shots.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
SII set to gain approval for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine
4 January 2021
Pharmaceutical
India's Bharat Biotech to share its Covid vaccine code with other drug firms
14 May 2021
Biotechnology
WHO validates Bharat Biotech's coronavirus vaccine, Covaxin
4 November 2021
Biotechnology
India to launch world's first intranasal vaccine for COVID-19
23 January 2023


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze