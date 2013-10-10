Bioniche’s Canadian filing for Urocidin delayed

Canadian biopharma firm Bioniche Life Sciences (TSX: BNC) has provided an update on its plans for a New Drug Submission filing in Canada for Urocidin, the company's Phase III bladder cancer product, indicating a six-month delay.

Urocidin is a formulation of MCNA, a sterile mycobacterial cell wall-nucleic acid composition that has anticancer activity. Previously known as MCC suspension, this name has been changed to reflect thedetailed characterization of MCC suspension following receipt of regulatory feedback.

A failure to gain marketing approval for Urocidin could be devastating for the company, which registers about $1.5 million in loses monthly (about $18 million annually) and deemed to be in “precarious financial position” by one dissident shareholder, according to a recent local media report.