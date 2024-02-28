Singulair black box warning "insufficient," says New York State AG

Riding high after a high-profile victory over erstwhile US President Donald Trump, New York Attorney General Letitia James has set her sights on another emotive issue - the safety of certain medicines given to children.

In particular, Ms James has raised concerns over the potential side effects of Singulair (montelukast), an asthma med developed by Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) and now an Organon (NYSE: OGN) product.

The agency added a black box safety warning to the label in 2020, strengthening existing advice about the risk of neuropsychiatric events associated with the drug, generic versions of which are now also widely available.