BlossomHill ready to flourish after $100 million Series B

San Diego, USA-based BlossomHill Therapeutics, a company focused on the design and development of small molecules for cancer and autoimmune diseases, has announced the closing of a $100 million Series B financing round.

The round, which brings the total capital raised by the company to $173 million, was led by Colt Ventures. There was also participation from new and existing investors, including Cormorant Asset Management, OrbiMed, Vivo Capital, Hercules BioVentures Partners, Plaisance Capital Management and H&D Asset Management, among others.

"This will be a pivotal year for BlossomHill as we move our first two oncology programs into Phase I clinical trials"