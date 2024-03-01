BlossomHill ready to flourish after $100 million Series B

San Diego, USA-based BlossomHill Therapeutics, a company focused on the design and development of small molecules for cancer and autoimmune diseases, has announced the closing of a $100 million Series B financing round.
The round, which brings the total capital raised by the company to $173 million, was led by Colt Ventures. There was also participation from new and existing investors, including Cormorant Asset Management, OrbiMed, Vivo Capital, Hercules BioVentures Partners, Plaisance Capital Management and H&D Asset Management, among others.
"This will be a pivotal year for BlossomHill as we move our first two oncology programs into Phase I clinical trials"
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze