Boehringer analysis finds better outcome for Pradaxa compared to warfarin

German family-owned drug major Boehringer Ingelheim has released new data showing better survival prognosis following a major bleeding with Pradaxa (dabigatran) than with warfarin in patients with atrial fibrillation.

Anticoagulants prevent blood clots that can cause ischemic strokes in patients with atrial fibrillation or life-threatening pulmonary embolism in patients with venous thromboembolism. An increased risk of bleeding is a known possible complication of all anticoagulant therapies. This research shows that applying existing management strategies in case of a major bleed with Pradaxa, compared to a major bleed with warfarin, resulted in better outcomes even without the availability of a specific antidote.

Pradaxa, which generated sales of 612 million euros ($832.1 million) in the first half of 2013 (+27.9% on the like, year-earlier six months), is already widely approved for stroke prevention in atrial fibrillation and for primary prevention of VTE following total hip replacement or total knee replacement surgery.