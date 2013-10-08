Boehringer analysis finds better outcome for Pradaxa compared to warfarin

German family-owned drug major Boehringer Ingelheim has released new data showing better survival prognosis following a major bleeding with Pradaxa (dabigatran) than with warfarin in patients with atrial fibrillation.
Anticoagulants prevent blood clots that can cause ischemic strokes in patients with atrial fibrillation or life-threatening pulmonary embolism in patients with venous thromboembolism. An increased risk of bleeding is a known possible complication of all anticoagulant therapies. This research shows that applying existing management strategies in case of a major bleed with Pradaxa, compared to a major bleed with warfarin, resulted in better outcomes even without the availability of a specific antidote.
Pradaxa, which generated sales of 612 million euros ($832.1 million) in the first half of 2013 (+27.9% on the like, year-earlier six months), is already widely approved for stroke prevention in atrial fibrillation and for primary prevention of VTE following total hip replacement or total knee replacement surgery.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
