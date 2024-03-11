Boehringer and Sosei Heptares set their sights on schizophrenia

Privately-held German firm Boehringer Ingelheim and Japan’s Sosei Group Corporation (TYO: 4565) have entered into a global collaboration and exclusive option-to-license agreement.
At the center of the collaboration is a joint mission to develop and commercialize Sosei Heptares’ portfolio of GPR52 agonists, a novel G protein-coupled receptor target, with the intent to improve patient outcomes by simultaneously addressing positive, negative, and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia.
"This collaboration highlights the significant potential GPR52 has shown in preclinical research"According to the companies, the development of a new treatment targeting GPR52 has the potential to address all three aspects of schizophrenia, providing a novel precision treatment.
