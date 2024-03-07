Monday 29 September 2025

Boehringer caps US patient out-of-pocket costs for its inhaler portfolio

Pharmaceutical
7 March 2024
boehringer_building_large

The US subsidiary of Germany’s family-owned drug major Boehringer Ingelheim today said it will cap out-of-pocket costs at $35 per month for eligible patients for all the company’s inhaler products.

Boehringer’s new program will dramatically decrease costs at the pharmacy counter for the most vulnerable patients, including those who are uninsured or underinsured. This reinforces the company’s long-standing commitment to ensure access to important medicines for patients.

“Patients have counted on Boehringer Ingelheim for nearly 140 years to tackle challenges across diseases, including respiratory illnesses,” said Jean-Michel Boers, president and chief executive, Boehringer Ingelheim USA Corporation. “The US healthcare system is complex and often doesn’t work for patients, especially the most vulnerable. While we can’t fix the entire system alone, we are bringing forward a solution to make it fairer. We want to do our part to help patients living with COPD or asthma who struggle to pay for their medications. This new program supports patients with predictable, affordable costs at the pharmacy counter. We will also continue to advocate for substantive policy reforms to improve the healthcare system,” he explained.

