Boehringer Ingelheim acquires licensing rights for Artilysin technology

Artilysin, a new and innovative technological approach in the fight against pathogenic and multi-resistant bacteria, developed by the German R&D company Lysando AG, has arrived in the pharmaceutical industry.

German family-owned pharma major Boehringer Ingelheim, through its Vetmedica division, has secured the licensing rights for the technology platform Artilysin. “The company is hopeful to receive significant momentum and solutions from this new substance class for the problem of multi-resistant bacteria, which also is an increasing threat to the animal world, explains Markus Matuschka von Greiffenclau, chief executive of Lysando.

Applications in human and animal medicines and others areas