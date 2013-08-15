Saturday 8 November 2025

Boehringer Ingelheim remains on growth path, despite difficult scenario

Pharmaceutical
15 August 2013

Family-owned German drug major Boehringer Ingelheim says it grew further in the first half of 2013, despite difficult overall conditions. Net sales rose by 3.1%, currency-adjusted, compared to the same period in the previous year, to around 7.1 billion euros ($9.58 billion), a 0.7% dip in euro terms.

The main growth drivers, according to the company, were the oral anticoagulant Pradaxa (dabigatran etexilate), Trajenta (linagliptin), for type 2 diabetes, and Spiriva (tiotropium), for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

“The first half year was marked by numerous challenges, like the continuous cost pressure in health care systems, and not only in Europe. The global market in prescription medicines - the most relevant to Boehringer Ingelheim - has almost stagnated in the first quarter,“ said Andreas Barner, chairman of the board of managing directors, presenting Boehringer’s business results for the first six months of 2013.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze