Boehringer Ingelheim’s faldaprevir effective even in hep C patients with common drug-resistant viral variant

New data show that family-owned German drug major Boehringer Ingelheim’s second-generation protease inhibitor faldaprevir, when used in combination with pegylated interferon and ribavirin, was effective even with the presence of naturally-occurring mutant variants of the hepatitis C virus (HCV), such as the NS3 Q80K polymorphism.
The Q80K mutant was detected in 23% (49/127, STARTVerso1) and 40% (159/398, STARTVerso2) of genotype-1a infected patients. Its presence was found to have no effect on the chances of viral cure (SVR12) in genotype-1 infected hepatitis C patients treated with faldaprevir* plus pegylated interferon and ribavirin. These data were presented last week at HEP DART 2013, taking place in Hawaii.
“Encouraging data”
