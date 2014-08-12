Boehringer Ingelheim sees 1st-half sales fall, but overcomes challenges

German family-owned pharma major Boehringer Ingelheim reported first-half 2014 results, showing that sales fell 7.9% to around 6.5 billion euros ($8.7 billion). The company did not release any profit figures.
The company said that the downturn was due principally to the effects of currency and price reductions in the USA. Prescription medicines sales declined 5.4% (currency adjusted) to 4.79 billion euros, driven again by its blockbuster chronic obstructive pulmonary disease therapy Spiriva (tiotropium), which generated revenues of 1.62 billion euros.
The company said it overcame major challenges in the first half of 2014. These included the settlement of law suits over Pradaxa (dabigatran), involving a $650 million payment to settle 4,000 lawsuits in the USA in May, and the sale of certain key assets of Bedford Laboratories, which was concluded in July.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze