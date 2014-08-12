Boehringer Ingelheim sees 1st-half sales fall, but overcomes challenges

German family-owned pharma major Boehringer Ingelheim reported first-half 2014 results, showing that sales fell 7.9% to around 6.5 billion euros ($8.7 billion). The company did not release any profit figures.

The company said that the downturn was due principally to the effects of currency and price reductions in the USA. Prescription medicines sales declined 5.4% (currency adjusted) to 4.79 billion euros, driven again by its blockbuster chronic obstructive pulmonary disease therapy Spiriva (tiotropium), which generated revenues of 1.62 billion euros.

The company said it overcame major challenges in the first half of 2014. These included the settlement of law suits over Pradaxa (dabigatran), involving a $650 million payment to settle 4,000 lawsuits in the USA in May, and the sale of certain key assets of Bedford Laboratories, which was concluded in July.