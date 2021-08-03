Saturday 8 November 2025

Boehringer Ingelheim sees 1st-half sales grow 5.8%

Pharmaceutical
3 August 2021
boehringer_headquarters_flags_large

Following a successful financial year 2020, German family-owned pharma major Boehringer Ingelheim says it has continued its positive trend in the first half of 2021.

In the first six months, the company generated net sales of 9.8 billion euros ($11.6 billion), up 5.8% (year on year and adjusted for currency effects). All three business areas (Human Pharma, Animal Health, Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing) contributed to the net sales growth.

“Together with our employees, we achieved solid financial results in the first half of the year, even when the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have an impact,” said Michael Schmelmer, a member of the board of managing directors with responsibility for Finance & Group Functions. “We see that in a lot of countries, people avoid seeing their doctors because of COVID-19, even if they are in urgent need of diagnosis and treatment. This non-treatment poses a serious medical problem, which we must take into consideration even more when fighting the pandemic,” he warned.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Boehringer says it did well in 2020, despite impact of COVID-19
24 March 2021
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and Boehringer to test Jardiance for heart attack patients
27 May 2020
Biotechnology
Breakthrough designation for Boehringer's drug for cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia
24 May 2021
Pharmaceutical
Boehringer renews collaboration with Autifony
4 March 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze