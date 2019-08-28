Boehringer's Allan Hillgrove to retire and Andreas Neumann considered surplus

After 37 years with the German family-owned pharma company, Allan Hillgrove is to leave Boehringer Ingelheim.
Mr Hillgrove, who is currently the member of the board of managing directors responsible for the human pharma and the biopharma businesses, is to retire at the end of the year, when he will return to his home country of Australia after 19 years in Germany.
