Boehringer steps up R&D as it delivers solid financial results

Pharmaceutical
6 April 2022
Privately-held German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim is always the last pharma major to present its annual financial results, and this year’s results have been worth the wait.

As well as solid sales growth, Boehringer was able to boast that its annual investments in R&D have reached a new high in the company’s 137-year history.

"We achieved significant medical progress, including three breakthrough therapy designations"The company’s net sales for 2021 hit 20.6 billion euros ($22.5 billion), a 5.4% increase compared to the previous year. Adjusted for currency effects, net sales rose by 7.5%.

