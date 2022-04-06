Boehringer steps up R&D as it delivers solid financial results

Privately-held German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim is always the last pharma major to present its annual financial results, and this year’s results have been worth the wait.
As well as solid sales growth, Boehringer was able to boast that its annual investments in R&D have reached a new high in the company’s 137-year history.
"We achieved significant medical progress, including three breakthrough therapy designations"The company’s net sales for 2021 hit 20.6 billion euros ($22.5 billion), a 5.4% increase compared to the previous year. Adjusted for currency effects, net sales rose by 7.5%.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze