Boehringer takes another stab at liver disease research, in deal with Ribo Life Science

China’s Suzhou Ribo Life Science and its Ribocure unit have entered into collaboration with German family-owned pharma major Boehringer Ingelheim to develop novel treatments for non-alcoholic or metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (NASH/MASH).
The partnership brings together Ribo's leading experience in the discovery and clinical development of small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapeutics with Boehringer's commitment to improving the lives of people living with cardiovascular, renal and metabolic diseases (CRM).
Ribo's cutting edge RIBO-GalSTAR platform enables the development of RNAi therapeutics targeting disease-causing genes specifically in hepatocytes by silencing their messenger RNAs (mRNAs). This approach has the potential to treat diseases addressing previously inaccessible drug targets.
