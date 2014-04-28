Saturday 8 November 2025

Brazil predicts 3.9 billion real in law suits against the Union for the right to access to medicines

Pharmaceutical
28 April 2014

Health authorities from all government levels have been charged with law suits filed by consumers of pharmaceutical products in Brazil, writes Juliane Carvalho on Brazil Pharma News.

The federal government alone could face monetary penalties of up to 3.93 billion ($1.76 billion) from patients demanding access to medications not listed in the Unified Health System (SUS) or not yet available in the country.

The government has lost several suits filed against the public health system, and has considered the possibility to modify the subsidized allowances for medicines and certain medical procedures. Data from the General Attorney Office reported by O Valor Economico revealed that, in 2013 alone, around 18 thousand claims were filed from which 40% were related to access to high technology medicines not yet approved by ANVISA and available in the Brazilian market.

