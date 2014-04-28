Brazil predicts 3.9 billion real in law suits against the Union for the right to access to medicines

Health authorities from all government levels have been charged with law suits filed by consumers of pharmaceutical products in Brazil, writes Juliane Carvalho on Brazil Pharma News.
The federal government alone could face monetary penalties of up to 3.93 billion ($1.76 billion) from patients demanding access to medications not listed in the Unified Health System (SUS) or not yet available in the country.
The government has lost several suits filed against the public health system, and has considered the possibility to modify the subsidized allowances for medicines and certain medical procedures. Data from the General Attorney Office reported by O Valor Economico revealed that, in 2013 alone, around 18 thousand claims were filed from which 40% were related to access to high technology medicines not yet approved by ANVISA and available in the Brazilian market.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze