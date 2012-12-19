Brazil's atrial fibrillation market to grow at 31% annually over the next five years

The Brazilian market for atrial fibrillation will increase at a rate of 31% per year from 2011 to 2016, according to health care advisory firm Decision Resources’ The Emerging Markets report titled Atrial Fibrillation in Brazil, which finds that this dramatic growth will be fueled by an increased drug-treated population and the proliferation of treatment alternatives for stroke prophylaxis in atrial fibrillation.
According to surveyed Brazilian cardiologists, new branded oral anticoagulants, such as Boehringer-Ingelheim’s Pradaxa (dabigatran) and Bayer/Janssen’s Xarelto (rivaroxaban), will capture 79% of Brazil’s atrial fibrillation drug market in 2016, owing to their relatively high prices and superior clinical profiles over warfarin (Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Coumadin, generics) and aspirin.
Over the next five years, market growth will also be spurred by the launch of two novel antithrombotics - Bristol-Myers Squibb/Pfizer’s Eliquis (apixaban) and Daiichi-Sankyo’s Lixiana (edoxaban), which is in line to become a fourth-to-market non-monitored oral anticoagulant. Following its launch, Eliquis is slated to be the top-selling drug in this market in 2016, with nearly 60% of surveyed cardiologists identifying its clinical advantage over warfarin - the current gold standard therapy for stroke prophylaxis in atrial fibrillation.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze