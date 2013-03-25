Brazil's CAPES joins forces with Sanofi to provide scholarship students with training in research centers abroad

Brazil’s Coordination for the Improvement of Higher Education Personnel (CAPES) and French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) have established a partnership under the Science without Borders program, that will allow Brazilian researchers holding a PhD to receive training in international research centers and will also provide trainee positions abroad to undergraduate and PhD students, in subsidiaries of the company.

The selected researchers will be trained for a minimum of one year in Sanofi research centers in Cambridge (USA), Paris (France) and Frankfurt (Germany). They will have the opportunity to follow and participate in projects involving key processes in the research and development of a drug.

According to the president of CAPES, Jorge Almeida Guimaraes, it is a very important for a company in the pharmaceutical sector to become associated with the program. "The Science without Borders has attracted the interest of many companies with respect to becoming associated with the process of training human resources. Naturally, a highly appropriate industry to include in this student training program is the pharmaceutical industry. Sanofi has taken the first step in offering the opportunity of training to these students in its research and development laboratories abroad. Without question, other companies in the pharmaceutical industry will also follow Sanofi in this important initiative," he said.