Breakthrough therapy designation likely to positively influence oncologists

Breakthrough therapy designation is likely to positively influence perceptions of the drug for both oncologists and payers, according to research carried out by analysis and data provider Decision Resources Group.

It surveyed 100 oncologists, composed of 50 hematological and 50 medical, and 30 medical and pharmacy directors of managed care organizations, and revealed that this designation from the US Food and Drug Administration will likely influence their formulary decisions, including tiering of other therapies in the same indication.

Meaningful designation