Brian Foard named head of Specialty Care Global Business Unit at Sanofi

French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) has named Brian Foard as head of its Specialty Care Global Business Unit (GBU). With this appointment, which is effective immediately, Mr Foard becomes a member of Sanofi’s executive committee.
Mr Foard has been interim head of the GBU since September 2023 while also serving as head of Specialty Care North America and US country lead. With more than 20 years of specialty biopharma experience, Mr Foard has been at the helm of the successful launch of Dupixent (dupilumab) in more than 50 countries across multiple indications and age groups prior to his current role.
Commenting on the appointment, Sanofi chef executive Paul Hudson said: “I am very excited to have Brian join our Executive Committee. He is clearly one of our leaders who has been actively contributing to the success of our Play to Win strategy while embracing our culture and values. His ability to motivate teams and inspire success across the globe is underpinned by his determination, strategic mindset and dedication to continue to transform Sanofi into a world leading immunology company. Brian’s best-in-class launch of Dupixent will help to set our roadmap for the first- and best-in-cla ss molecules we are preparing to launch in the coming years.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze