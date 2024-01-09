Monday 29 September 2025

Brian Foard named head of Specialty Care Global Business Unit at Sanofi

Pharmaceutical
9 January 2024
French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) has named Brian Foard as head of its Specialty Care Global Business Unit (GBU). With this appointment, which is effective immediately, Mr Foard becomes a member of Sanofi’s executive committee.

Mr Foard has been interim head of the GBU since September 2023 while also serving as head of Specialty Care North America and US country lead. With more than 20 years of specialty biopharma experience, Mr Foard has been at the helm of the successful launch of Dupixent (dupilumab) in more than 50 countries across multiple indications and age groups prior to his current role.

Commenting on the appointment, Sanofi chef executive Paul Hudson said: “I am very excited to have Brian join our Executive Committee. He is clearly one of our leaders who has been actively contributing to the success of our Play to Win strategy while embracing our culture and values. His ability to motivate teams and inspire success across the globe is underpinned by his determination, strategic mindset and dedication to continue to transform Sanofi into a world leading immunology company. Brian’s best-in-class launch of Dupixent will help to set our roadmap for the first- and best-in-cla ss molecules we are preparing to launch in the coming years.”

