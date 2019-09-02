Sunday 16 February 2025

BRIEF—Additional PBS listing for Mayne Pharma's Kapanol

Pharmaceutical
2 September 2019

Australian drugmaker Mayne Pharma revealed that the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) has approved the reimbursement of its Kapanol low-dose sustained-release 10mg and 20mg morphine capsules for the treatment of chronic breathlessness in palliative care patients with advanced disease.

From September 1, 2019, the use of Kapanol for chronic breathlessness will be a new indication on the PBS Palliative Care Schedule.

This is an addition to Kapanol’s current PBS General Schedule listing for use in chronic severe disabling pain unresponsive to non-opioid analgesics.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said: “Kapanol helps with the relief of distressing chronic breathlessness in the palliative care of patients with severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cardiac failure, malignancy or other causes and this listing will benefit around 20,000 Australian patients per year.”

Many of the patients suffering from this condition are housebound and very limited in their day-to-day activities.



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to February 14
16 February 2025
Biotechnology
Allogene leaps on allogeneic CAR-T therapy success
15 February 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves CSL and Arcturus’ Kostaive
15 February 2025
Pharmaceutical
The Pharma Letter Podcast — Episode 30 — Japanese pharma in the UK
14 February 2025
Biotechnology
DMD market set for strong growth in coming years
14 February 2025
Biotechnology
Bristol Myers’ Phase III Opdualag trial misses goal
14 February 2025
Biotechnology
SinoCellTech gains China approval for finotonlimab
14 February 2025

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze