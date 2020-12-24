Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Argentina registers Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

Pharmaceutical
24 December 2020

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund) announces the registration of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, by The National Administration of Drugs, Foods and Medical Devices of Argentina (ANMAT).

Argentina was the first country in Latin America to officially register Sputnik V.

The vaccine was registered under the emergency use authorization procedure and was approved by the regulator, ANMAT, based on the results of Phase III clinical trials in Russia, without additional trials in Argentina.

On December 10, the RDIF and the government of Argentina signed a contract for the supply of 10 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine to the country.

ANMAT representatives inspected a number of vaccine production sites that will supply Sputnik V to Argentina.

Supplies of the vaccine to Argentina will be facilitated by international partners of the RDIF in India, China, South Korea and other countries.

