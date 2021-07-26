Wednesday 19 November 2025

BRIEF—Bayer names new head of research and early development for oncology

Pharmaceutical
26 July 2021

Germany’s Bayer today announced Prof Dr Dominik Ruettinger as the new head of research and early development for oncology at its Pharmaceuticals Division, effective October 1, 2021.

Dominik Ruettinger joins Bayer from Roche, where he most recently headed early clinical and biomarker development in Pharma Research and Early Development (pRED).

Before he joined Roche in 2011, Prof Ruettinger was at Micromet (now Amgen) where he led all solid tumor development programs and supported the development of Blincyto (blinatumomab), eventually resulting in the approval of this first CD19-directed T-cell bispecific in 2014.

“We are pleased to welcome Dominik Ruettinger who is a leader in oncology translational clinical research and therapeutic development and brings extensive experience that will help us to leverage science and innovative solutions to change medical practice and ultimately create superior outcomes for cancer patients,” said Dr Christian Rommel, head of R&D and member of the Pharmaceuticals executive committee of Bayer AG.

“Achieving breakthrough innovation through our pipeline is at the core of our strategy for delivering the transformation of our pharma business,” he added.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Bayer shares boosted by growth across divisions
1 March 2022
Pharmaceutical
New road to China for German ADC firm with global ambition
1 March 2022
Pharmaceutical
Merck KGaA hopeful of better year ahead after rough 2023
7 March 2024
Pharmaceutical
Coronavirus stockpiling increases sales at Bayer
27 April 2020


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze