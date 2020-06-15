BRIEF—Boehringer appoints new US country managing director

Family-owned German pharma major Boehringer Ingelheim today said that Dr Wolfgang Baiker, US country managing director, president and chief executive, will retire after 31 years of committed service to the company on July 31, 2020.

Jean-Michel Boers has been appointed to succeed him.

Mr Boers, currently president of Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals Inc, is responsible for the US commercial and medical organization, ensuring the successful development of the company’s current primary and specialty care portfolio, and preparing for future launches.

He joined Boehringer Ingelheim in 1998 in Belgium, and advanced through various roles in corporate and operating units, including corporate vice president, marketing and sales effectiveness, country managing director for France and human pharma head of a European region consisting of mid-sized counties.