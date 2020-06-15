Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Boehringer appoints new US country managing director

Pharmaceutical
15 June 2020

Family-owned German pharma major Boehringer Ingelheim today said that Dr Wolfgang Baiker, US country managing director, president and chief executive, will retire after 31 years of committed service to the company on July 31, 2020.

Jean-Michel Boers has been appointed to succeed him.

Mr Boers, currently president of Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals Inc, is responsible for the US commercial and medical organization, ensuring the successful development of the company’s current primary and specialty care portfolio, and preparing for future launches.

He joined Boehringer Ingelheim in 1998 in Belgium, and advanced through various roles in corporate and operating units, including corporate vice president, marketing and sales effectiveness, country managing director for France and human pharma head of a European region consisting of mid-sized counties.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Formycon appoints US pharmaceuticals manager Bernhard Hampl to the advisor board
18 March 2014
Pharmaceutical
Astellas announces reorganization of its North American operation and business development
20 February 2015
Pharmaceutical
Takeda appoints Ramona Sequeira as head of its US business unit
13 April 2015
Pharmaceutical
Takeda US president quits
21 November 2014


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze