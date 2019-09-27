Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Brilinta monotherapy reduces bleed risk after percutaneous coronary intervention

Pharmaceutical
27 September 2019

New data has shown that, in patients at high-bleeding risk who underwent percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) and completed three months of dual antiplatelet therapy, Brilinta (ticagrelor) monotherapy reduced the risk of clinically relevant bleeding compared to Brilinta plus low-dose aspirin after 12 months.

The data from TWILIGHT, a Phase IV independent trial funded by Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca, were presented at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics conference and published simultaneously in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Roxana Mehran, TWILIGHT's global principal investigator, said: “In high-risk PCI patients, further ischemic events remain a life-threatening concern. As seen in TWILIGHT, in patients who tolerated three months of dual antiplatelet therapy, lowering the risk of major bleeding while preserving the ischemic benefit using ticagrelor monotherapy is an important clinical advance for these patients.”

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
AstraZeneca misses primary endpoint in Brilinta trial in stroke
23 March 2016
Pharmaceutical
AstraZeneca suffers Brilinta blow in peripheral artery disease
5 October 2016
Pharmaceutical
ESC data shows Brilinta's effect in reducing CV death
24 August 2017
Pharmaceutical
Publication of Brilinta data keeps up AZ's momentum with Brilinta
10 April 2018


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze