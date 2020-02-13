BRIEF—China's Sihuan collaborates with Hetero Drugs

Hainan province, China-based Sihuan Pharmaceutical has signed an agreement with the Indian pharma company Hetero Drugs.

According to a statement, the two companies will work on R&D, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and commercialization in China.

The areas of focus for the collaboration include cardiovascular diseases, central nervous system diseases and infections such as the 2019-nCoV infection, which is spreading fast in China and has been seen elsewhere.

A major HIV and oncology drug supplier, Hetero is no stranger to China.

In 2014, it formed a joint venture with Henan province-based drug maker Furen Group to sell oncology drugs in China.