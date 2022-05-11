Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Cost of Healthcare Index 2022

Pharmaceutical
11 May 2022

New data study is being released that assesses the raw cost of healthcare in countries worldwide by Medical Web Experts.

Index compares the cost and accessibility of healthcare in different countries by analysing levels of general healthcare expenditure, insurance contribution rates and medical costs - including the cost of a Covid ICU night.

  • Overall annual expenditure on healthcare is highest in the USA at £8,124 ($10,033) per capita, ahead of Switzerland (£7,191) and Norway (£5,956).
  • Average medicine prices are highest in the USA, costing 1309.48% more than the dataset median,followed by Mexico (+153.92%) and Switzerland (+143.00%). Turkey has the cheapest medicine prices at 70.21% less than the dataset median.
  • The average nightly cost of caring for a Covid patient in intensive care, incorporating labor costs, equipment, testing and drugs, is highest in the USA (£15,576),followed by Norway (£8,622) and Switzerland (£6,916).
  • Citizens in the USA contribute the most to healthcare schemes through taxation and compulsory health insurance(700.62% more than the dataset median), followed by Norway (+509.22%) and Switzerland (+472.16%). Citizens in Nigeria contribute the least at 98.85% less than the dataset median.
  • In the UK, the average nightly cost of caring for a Covid patient in intensive care is £1,505, the #33highest in the study.

https://www.medicalwebexperts.com/the-cost-of-healthcare/index-gbp.html

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—Sanofi to donate 100 million hydroxychloroquine doses
10 April 2020
Pharmaceutical
Rare Disease Day reflections
5 February 2019
Pharmaceutical
WHO forum to accelerate coronavirus research efforts
7 February 2020
Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—Despite missed deadline, WHO pandemic treaty remains urgent
25 May 2024


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze