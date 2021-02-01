Saturday 8 November 2025

BRIEF—Eisai launches Parkinson's drug in South Korea

Pharmaceutical
1 February 2021

Japan’s Eisai has launched the Parkinson’s disease treatment Equfina (safinamide) in South Korea. It is the first launch of Equfina in the Asian region outside of Japan.

In Asia, Eisai has exclusive rights for development and marketing for safinamide, and is now applying for new drug approval of the drug in Taiwan.

The firm is also currently preparing to submit for approval in other countries in the region.

Marketing approval in South Korea is primarily based on the double-blind, placebo-controlled, Phase III SETTLE study.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—Equfina approved in Japan for 'wearing off' in Parkinson's
20 September 2019
Pharmaceutical
Eisai gains South Korean approval for Equfina
25 June 2020
Pharmaceutical
Eisai to launch Newron's Xadago in Japan via deal with Meiji Seika
21 November 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze