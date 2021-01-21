Saturday 8 November 2025

BRIEF—EMA highlights 2020 drug approvals

Pharmaceutical
21 January 2021

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has published an overview of its key recommendations in 2020 on the authorization and safety monitoring of medicines for human use.

In 2020, the EMA recommended 97 medicines for marketing authorization. Of these, 39 had a new active substance which had never been authorized in the European Union before.

This compares with a total of 53 novel drugs approved by the US Food and Drug Administration last year, which was the second highest number in more than 20 years.

The Agency recommended one vaccine and one treatment for COVID-19, and adopted a positive opinion for a medicine for use in countries outside the EU.

The infographic includes figures on the authorization of medicines and a selection of new treatments that represent significant progress in their therapeutic areas.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
EC calls on Portugal and Slovakia to remove unjustified restrictions on the export of medicines
1 June 2016
Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—EMA increases its general fees
5 April 2022
Pharmaceutical
Europe's economic and intellectual property crossroads
28 January 2019
Pharmaceutical
What does GDPR mean for patient data from global clinical trials?
25 July 2018


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze