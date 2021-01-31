Saturday 8 November 2025

BRIEF—EU backtracks on controls for NI regarding COVID-19 vaccine exports

31 January 2021

The European Commission has reversed its decision to trigger an emergency provision in the Brexit deal to control COVID-19 vaccine exports from the European Union that was announced on Friday

The move could have seen checks at the border of Ireland and Northern Ireland to prevent shipments entering the UK.

The Brussels U-turn came hours after it was announced, following condemnation from London, Dublin and Belfast, as well as the World Health Organization, with the latter saying the move risked prolonging the pandemic.

Later on Friday evening, following talks with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen  tweeted that the UK and EU had "agreed on the principle that there should not be restrictions on the export of vaccines by companies where they are fulfilling contractual responsibilities."

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said on Saturday afternoon the EU "recognizes they made a mistake" and "stepped back" following the conversation between the two leaders.

He said: "We're confident, we have assurances, that the supply that we have procured, the supply that we have paid for, is going to be delivered."

